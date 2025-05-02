25,259 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Brady by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Brady by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

