37,303 Shares in Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Sky Quarry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Quarry in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Quarry during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Sky Quarry Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Sky Quarry stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Sky Quarry Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

About Sky Quarry

Sky Quarry ( NASDAQ:SKYQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

