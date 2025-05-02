5,223 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYG opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $48.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

