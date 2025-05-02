Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 887,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 437,881 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $617,412.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,265.25. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,707,833 shares of company stock worth $3,009,858. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ACRV opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

