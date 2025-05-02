ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

