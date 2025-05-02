Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.41, but opened at $110.26. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 71,149 shares.

The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,393,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

