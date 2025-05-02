AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several other reports. Jones Trading reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,259. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

