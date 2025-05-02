Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.66. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

