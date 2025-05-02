Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.66. Alfa Financial Software has a 1 year low of GBX 165 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 8.68 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current year.
Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Financial Software
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.