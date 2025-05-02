AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$39.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.67.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.
Shares of ALA opened at C$40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.47. The company has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
