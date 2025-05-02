Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Update

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AMBA opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $85.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at $43,923,071.22. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ambarella by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 98,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 144,268 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,044 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $52,770,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

