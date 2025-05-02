Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $4.81

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 244.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.38.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.