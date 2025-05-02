Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $4.81

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.81.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGL. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of agilon health stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. agilon health has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.38.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
