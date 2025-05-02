Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $117.41

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. This represents a 30.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

