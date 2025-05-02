Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $134.69

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.69.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 67.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 929.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 42,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 142,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

