AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $206.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.30.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

