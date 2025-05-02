Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $215.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Apple traded as low as $206.67 and last traded at $210.50. 9,516,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 56,436,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.21.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.