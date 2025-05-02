Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 232,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.1% during the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 164,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

