ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 1,700.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,454.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $103.37 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.04.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

