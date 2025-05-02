ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

ARM Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ARM

Shares of ARM stock opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 7.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

