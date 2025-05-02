Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Arteris worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arteris by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of AIP opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. Research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,993.04. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $113,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,001.64. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,927 shares of company stock worth $918,829 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

