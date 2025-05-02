Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NRXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 180,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

