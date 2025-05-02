Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Cut to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ashtead Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $215.03 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $337.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

