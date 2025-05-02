Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Under review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.56) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current year.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.
