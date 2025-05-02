Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Under review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.56) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,016 ($26.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,977.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,055.48. The stock has a market cap of £14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,818.87 ($24.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($36.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Associated British Foods will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

