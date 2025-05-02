Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Schlumberger Q2 Earnings

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SLB opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.
In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. The trade was a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
