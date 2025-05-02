AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AN. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AN

AutoNation Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AN opened at $174.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AutoNation by 142.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.