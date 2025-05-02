B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMRK. Northland Securities dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.