Barclays Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $28.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,844,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

