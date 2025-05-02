Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AORT. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 602.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 134,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Artivion by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Artivion news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $89,003.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,234.55. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $145,698.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE:AORT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,170.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $32.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

