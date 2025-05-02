Barclays PLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Informatica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Informatica by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush cut Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

