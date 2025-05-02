Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $36.72 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $626.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

