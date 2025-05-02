Barclays PLC Sells 62,847 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

