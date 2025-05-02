Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $49.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $562,666.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,097,669.15. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock worth $803,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,287,000 after buying an additional 536,930 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 309,260 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,109,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,753,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,479,000 after acquiring an additional 266,834 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

BEAM stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

