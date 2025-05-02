Best Financial Stocks To Watch Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, and Visa are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 77,695,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,261,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.13. 3,574,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,264. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $401.28 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $375.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Shares of V traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.89 and its 200 day moving average is $323.52. Visa has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $633.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

