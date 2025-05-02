Best Retail Stocks To Follow Today – April 30th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Apple, and Starbucks are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $13.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.86. The stock had a trading volume of 84,908,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,621,355. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.87. The stock has a market cap of $898.20 billion, a PE ratio of 136.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,117,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,769,336. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average is $207.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,310,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,098,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.36. 17,767,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,470,007. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.06. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.11 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

SBUX traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,492,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,603,613. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Read More