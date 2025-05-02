Best Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 30th

Get alerts:

Tesla, First Solar, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $13.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.86. 84,908,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,622,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average of $323.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $898.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR traded down $12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.39. 10,257,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,116. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $532.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,863. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

See Also