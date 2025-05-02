BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silence Therapeutics and BioRestorative Therapies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silence Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($0.23) -4.14 BioRestorative Therapies $401,000.00 33.31 -$18.50 million ($1.16) -1.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Silence Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioRestorative Therapies. Silence Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioRestorative Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.9% of Silence Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver. The company develops Zerlasiran (SLN360), which is in phase 2 clinical trial for cardiovascular disease associated with elevated lipoprotein(a); and Divesiran (SLN124), an siRNA molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of genetic hematological conditions, including polycythemia vera. It is also developing SLN-COMP-1 and SLN-COMP-2 for complement-mediated diseases; and SLN-HAN-1 and SLN-HAN-2. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca PLC to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, and respiratory diseases; Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited to develop siRNAs; and Mallinckrodt Pharma IP Trading DAC to develop and commercialize RNAi drug targets designed to silence the complement cascade in complement-mediated disorders. The company was formerly known as SR Pharma plc and changed its name to Silence Therapeutics plc in May 2007. Silence Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols. Its programs provide quality of care for chronic back pain caused by disc degeneration and metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes. The company’s initial investigational therapeutic product being called BRTX-100 focuses on treating damage by an autologous stem cell product that uses own stem cells that are harvested, cultured, and then injected directly into the affected disc to start the repair process. BioRestorative Therapies was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

