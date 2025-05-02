BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 13147991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. BP’s payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BP by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after buying an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in BP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 465,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 274,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

