Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $130.76 and last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 2548912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $108.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

