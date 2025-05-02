Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Target Price at C$86.33

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.33.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

TSE ATD opened at C$69.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$65.95 and a 12-month high of C$85.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.