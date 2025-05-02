Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $399.35

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $399.35.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %
Charter Communications stock opened at $383.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.