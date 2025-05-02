Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $399.35

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $399.35.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $383.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.