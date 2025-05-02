Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $289.67

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $488,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $265.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

