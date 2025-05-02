Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $81.92

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,002 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $237,308.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,585.65. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 114.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

