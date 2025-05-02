Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $30.89

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.70.
Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.
Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
