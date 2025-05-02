Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $26.67

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

