Brokerages Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $30.69

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.63.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

