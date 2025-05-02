Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equifax’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.19. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $330,400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after purchasing an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equifax by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

