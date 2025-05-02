Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:WFG Q2 Earnings

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.48. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$98.05 and a twelve month high of C$141.27.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

