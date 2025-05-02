Brown & Brown Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by William Blair

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

