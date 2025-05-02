Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 1079598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
CLMT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.