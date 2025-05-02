Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $1.80

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $1.80 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

