Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,378,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after buying an additional 1,166,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,043,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,865,000 after buying an additional 276,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

